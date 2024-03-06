Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Hits New 12-Month High at $29.73

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.73 and last traded at $29.71, with a volume of 168508 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.38.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 10,907 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,315.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

