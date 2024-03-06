Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,315,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,607,785 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up 1.2% of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 5.43% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $303,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 612,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,968,000 after acquiring an additional 18,649 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 402,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,138,000 after acquiring an additional 53,308 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 8,532 shares during the last quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,706,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

DFIV traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $35.51. 717,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,876. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.12 and a 200-day moving average of $33.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $30.19 and a 12-month high of $35.63.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

