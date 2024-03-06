Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Sold by Annandale Capital LLC

Annandale Capital LLC lessened its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 146,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,220 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Annandale Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Annandale Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $4,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family CFO Inc raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 29,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 6,113 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 24.5% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 22,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,145,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,981,000 after purchasing an additional 18,473 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas now owns 548,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

DFUV stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.11. The stock had a trading volume of 133,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,084. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $31.56 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

