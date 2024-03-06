Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Free Report) dropped 2.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $71.92 and last traded at $73.99. Approximately 514,122 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,532,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.23.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.08. The stock has a market cap of $617.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 2.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPST. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,323,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 12,743.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 124,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 123,101 shares in the last quarter. Elevatus Welath Management bought a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $7,493,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 361.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 93,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 73,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at $561,000.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Stories

