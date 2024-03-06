Dogness (International) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Trading Up 0.8%

Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Get Free Report) was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.49 and last traded at $6.15. Approximately 24,761 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 269,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

Dogness (International) Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Institutional Trading of Dogness (International)

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dogness (International) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Dogness (International) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dogness (International) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dogness (International) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Dogness (International) Company Profile

Dogness (International) Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fashionable products for dogs and cats worldwide. The company provides pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable leashes, as well as lanyards; gift suspenders, pet belt ribbons, laces, elastic belts, computer jacquard ribbons, and high-grade textile laces; mouth covers and pet charms; climbing hooks; and intelligent pet products, such as app-controlled pet feeders, pet water fountains, and smart pet toys, as well as pet shampoos.

Featured Stories

