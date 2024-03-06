Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.19

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$10.19 and traded as high as C$15.74. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at C$15.52, with a volume of 45,291 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on D.UN. TD Securities reduced their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$8.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.72.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.93. The stock has a market cap of C$499.24 million, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.24.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

