Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Short Interest Up 6.6% in February

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,620,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the January 31st total of 7,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 12.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BROS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.38.

Dutch Bros Trading Down 1.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling

NYSE:BROS traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,509,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,583. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.41 and its 200-day moving average is $27.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,011.00 and a beta of 2.39. Dutch Bros has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $35.09.

In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 156,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $4,744,839.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,425,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,291,591.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 156,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $4,744,839.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,425,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,291,591.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 404,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $12,309,817.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,425,003 shares in the company, valued at $43,362,841.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,139,073 shares of company stock worth $323,790,012 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dutch Bros

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Dutch Bros by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 61.4% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 87.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

Further Reading

