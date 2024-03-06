Dymension Trading 8.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DYM)

Dymension (DYM) traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One Dymension coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.48 or 0.00009799 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dymension has a total market cap of $946.41 million and approximately $84.93 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dymension has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Dymension

Dymension’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,000,000 coins. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension. Dymension’s official website is dymension.xyz.

Dymension Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 146,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 5.96770451 USD and is down -1.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $94,913,061.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dymension directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dymension should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dymension using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

