Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DVAX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NASDAQ:DVAX traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.73. 1,600,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,000,413. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average of $13.75. Dynavax Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 12.96 and a current ratio of 13.81.

In other news, CAO Justin Burgess sold 20,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $262,322.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO David F. Novack sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $130,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,052.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Justin Burgess sold 20,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $262,322.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,026 shares of company stock worth $414,872. 9.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 498.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 940.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

