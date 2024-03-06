E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Short Interest Up 11.8% in February

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,750,000 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the January 31st total of 14,980,000 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETWO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of E2open Parent from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, E2open Parent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On E2open Parent

E2open Parent Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETWO. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in E2open Parent in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in E2open Parent by 513.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in E2open Parent in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in E2open Parent in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in E2open Parent in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000.

Shares of ETWO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.10. The stock had a trading volume of 388,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,504. E2open Parent has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $6.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.96. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95, a PEG ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 202.58% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $157.50 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that E2open Parent will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their channel and supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

Further Reading

