Earlyworks (NASDAQ:ELWS) & SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG) Head to Head Review

Earlyworks (NASDAQ:ELWS – Get Free Report) and SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.5% of SpringBig shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.6% of SpringBig shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Earlyworks and SpringBig’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Earlyworks N/A N/A N/A SpringBig -41.31% N/A -141.70%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Earlyworks $340,000.00 5.34 -$2.81 million N/A N/A SpringBig $26.63 million 0.27 -$13.08 million ($0.38) -0.43

This table compares Earlyworks and SpringBig’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Earlyworks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SpringBig.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Earlyworks and SpringBig, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Earlyworks 0 0 0 0 N/A SpringBig 0 0 1 0 3.00

About Earlyworks

Earlyworks Co., Ltd operates as a blockchain-based technology company in Japan. The company builds products, deliver services, and develop solutions based on its proprietary Grid Ledger System to leverage blockchain technology in various business settings, including advertisement tracking, online visitor management, and sales of non-fungible tokens. It also provides software and system development services; consulting and solution services; blockchain system solution planning; and proposal, design, and development planning services. The company serves the information technology, shipping, real estate, entertainment, cosmetics, and chemical products sectors. Earlyworks Co., Ltd was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

About SpringBig

SpringBig Holdings, Inc. operates a software platform that provides marketing and customer engagement services to cannabis dispensaries and brands in the United States and Canada. Its platform offers loyalty and marketing automation solutions. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

