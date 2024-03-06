East Side Games Group (TSE:EAGR) Trading 3.8% Higher

East Side Games Group Inc. (TSE:EAGR – Get Free Report) traded up 3.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.54. 3,650 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 20,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

East Side Games Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$42.40 million, a P/E ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

East Side Games Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

East Side Games Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and publishes free-to-play mobile games in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It also develops IdleKit, a proprietary game framework that allows developing of narrative-driven idle games. The company also engages in the sale of in-game virtual items through in-app purchases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for East Side Games Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Side Games Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.