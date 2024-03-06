Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Short Interest Update

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the January 31st total of 2,050,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 394,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Performance

NYSE:EPC traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.44. 306,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,240. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.94. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52-week low of $33.71 and a 52-week high of $46.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.73.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $488.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 8.38%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

A number of research analysts have commented on EPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Institutional Trading of Edgewell Personal Care

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,216,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,950,000 after purchasing an additional 153,278 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter valued at $215,269,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,575,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,976,000 after purchasing an additional 103,751 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,960,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,407,000 after purchasing an additional 262,499 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,040,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,739,000 after purchasing an additional 11,102 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

