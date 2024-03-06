eEnergy Group (LON:EAAS) Shares Down 4%

eEnergy Group Plc (LON:EAAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.10 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.25 ($0.09). Approximately 2,285,350 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 3,619,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.55 ($0.10).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 12 ($0.15) price target on shares of eEnergy Group in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.63, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of £28.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.41.

eEnergy Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy services company in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers LED lighting solutions to education and commercial clients; and energy consultancy, procurement, analytics, and efficiency services. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

