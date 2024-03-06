Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 83.89% and a negative net margin of 83.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS.

Ekso Bionics Price Performance

NASDAQ EKSO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.55. The company had a trading volume of 74,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,613. The company has a market capitalization of $23.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.47. Ekso Bionics has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $3.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Ekso Bionics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Ekso Bionics from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ekso Bionics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ekso Bionics stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.14% of Ekso Bionics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

