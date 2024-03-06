Elementis (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.51

Shares of Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:ELMTY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.51 and last traded at $7.51, with a volume of 3 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.51.

Elementis Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.43.

Elementis Company Profile

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Personal Care, Coatings, and Talc segments. The Personal Care segment provides rheological modifiers and compounded products, including active ingredients for AP deodorants, for personal care manufacturers.

