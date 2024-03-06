ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.95

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.95 and last traded at $7.01, with a volume of 90581 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.09.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.41.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.2714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Company Profile

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

