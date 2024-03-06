Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the January 31st total of 7,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 230,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energy Focus in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Energy Focus Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Focus

NASDAQ EFOI traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.63. 14,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,900. Energy Focus has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $5.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.86.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,251 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,315 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.78% of Energy Focus worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Energy Focus

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

