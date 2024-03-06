Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Holdings Lifted by Annandale Capital LLC

Annandale Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 924,696 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 6,244 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer makes up 3.2% of Annandale Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Annandale Capital LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $12,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 100.0% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 477.3% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 86.8% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 100.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

ET stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.13. 5,461,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,347,197. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $15.22. The firm has a market cap of $50.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.46 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.17%. Energy Transfer’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.