EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut shares of EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Shares of ENS traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.49. The stock had a trading volume of 258,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,460. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.35. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $78.81 and a 12 month high of $113.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.07 and a 200 day moving average of $94.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.67.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.79 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that EnerSys will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,747,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 704,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,280,000 after purchasing an additional 359,527 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 603,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,102,000 after purchasing an additional 339,141 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 1,380.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,530,000 after purchasing an additional 324,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 852,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,666,000 after purchasing an additional 226,630 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

