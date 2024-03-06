Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGRP) Shares Down 1.6%

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP – Get Free Report) traded down 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.15 and last traded at $25.15. 13,014 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 16,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.56.

Enstar Group Stock Down 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.51.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Enstar Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.