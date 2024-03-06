Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.40 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on EQNR

Equinor ASA Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Equinor ASA stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $25.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,519,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,745,745. The company has a market capitalization of $80.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.72. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $24.44 and a 52 week high of $34.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.44). Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $29.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.35 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Equinor ASA

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. Folketrygdfondet lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 107,959,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,415,854,000 after purchasing an additional 917,330 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,284,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,241,000 after purchasing an additional 444,435 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,186,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052,907 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,752,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,774,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,974,000 after purchasing an additional 134,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.