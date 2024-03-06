Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for March 6th (ADVM, CARA, CI, CMRE, CUZ, EQNR, JKHY, LAD, LRN, MOMO)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, March 6th:

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies Inc alerts:

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.