Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for March 6th (ADVM, CARA, CI, CMRE, CUZ, EQNR, JKHY, LAD, LRN, MOMO)

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, March 6th:

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

