Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for March 6th (ADVM, CARA, CI, CMRE, CUZ, EQNR, JKHY, LAD, LRN, MOMO)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, March 6th:
Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Stride (NYSE:LRN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Wipro (NYSE:WIT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.