Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 6th (AAV, ACHC, ACMR, AGS, AKYA, APEI, APG, APGE, APLS, APLT)

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, March 6th:

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price increased by TD Securities to C$12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $77.00 to $84.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) had its target price increased by Benchmark Co. from $35.00 to $38.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $12.00 to $13.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $12.00 to $13.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $6.00 to $15.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) had its price target boosted by Barrington Research from $8.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $37.00 to $75.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $78.00 to $79.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $4.00 to $12.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $18.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $73.00 to $88.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $27.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $35.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $25.00 to $36.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $24.00 to $33.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $28.00 to $35.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $29.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its target price increased by Guggenheim from $27.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $18.50 to $20.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $33.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $29.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum from $6.00 to $5.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) had its price target reduced by Roth Mkm from $4.00 to $3.50. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $11.00 to $10.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $74.00 to $73.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $33.00 to $34.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $23.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) had its price target increased by Roth Mkm from $22.00 to $25.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) had its price target boosted by Northland Securities from $27.00 to $28.00. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $104.00 to $100.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $4.00 to $3.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) had its target price cut by R. F. Lafferty from $4.00 to $3.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from $7.00 to $6.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its target price boosted by Argus from $225.00 to $245.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $25.00 to $27.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $5.00 to $4.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $8.50 to $6.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $7.00 to $5.75. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price target increased by Argus from $290.00 to $354.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $82.00 to $99.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $375.00 to $400.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $360.00 to $390.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $340.00 to $400.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target raised by HSBC Holdings plc from $411.00 to $412.00. HSBC Holdings plc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $375.00 to $400.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $300.00 to $400.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price raised by Guggenheim from $358.00 to $424.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $375.00 to $430.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $300.00 to $400.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $315.00 to $400.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $322.00 to $432.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $281.00 to $350.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $285.00 to $425.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $300.00 to $355.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $371.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $332.00 to $425.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $385.00 to $430.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $357.00 to $420.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price boosted by Macquarie from $285.00 to $370.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $330.00 to $400.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $340.00 to $400.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $320.00 to $400.00. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $255.00 to $405.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $360.00 to $400.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $350.00 to $400.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $10.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) had its price target increased by Lake Street Capital from $5.50 to $7.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $103.00 to $99.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $47.00 to $45.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $175.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT) had its target price increased by Benchmark Co. from $15.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $4.00 to $3.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $29.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $41.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 160 ($2.03) to GBX 150 ($1.90). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $15.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $200.00 to $230.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from $100.00 to $130.00. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $12.00 to $7.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from $200.00 to $345.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $225.00 to $236.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $7.00 to $6.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $17.00 to $23.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $24.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $22.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $23.00 to $29.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $9.00 to $8.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $23.00 to $26.00. TD Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $24.00 to $28.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $28.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $25.00 to $27.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $88.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $74.00 to $81.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) had its target price raised by Barrington Research from $128.00 to $133.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $115.00 to $122.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $15.00 to $17.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $16.00 to $18.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $20.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $13.00 to $15.00. Bank of America Co. currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $14.00 to $15.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its price target raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $17.00 to $19.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $21.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $15.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Knight Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $7.00 to $7.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $8.00 to $9.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $450.00 to $505.00. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $9.00 to $7.75. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $490.00 to $530.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $575.00 to $620.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $9.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) had its price target trimmed by Chardan Capital from $10.00 to $8.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $10.00 to $9.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $515.00 to $550.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $23.50 to $22.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $18.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price target cut by HSBC Holdings plc from $72.00 to $68.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $28.00 to $27.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $3.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $7.50 to $6.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $8.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $5.00 to $4.80. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $8.30 to $5.90. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $0.50 to $1.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $13.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) had its target price boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $16.00 to $18.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $110.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $68.00 to $98.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $37.00 to $40.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $20.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) had its price target reduced by Alliance Global Partners from $16.00 to $14.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $30.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $14.00 to $18.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $60.00 to $80.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $24.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $79.00 to $75.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $77.00 to $75.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $34.00 to $39.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $2.00 to $3.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $142.00 to $145.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price target boosted by Loop Capital from $150.00 to $170.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price target raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $135.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $145.00 to $162.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its target price increased by Guggenheim from $140.00 to $165.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $163.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $160.00 to $163.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $144.00 to $169.00. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $147.00 to $172.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $135.00 to $147.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $138.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $161.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $143.00 to $163.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $4.50 to $5.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $65.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $20.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $70.00 to $74.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $44.00 to $51.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $4.50 to $4.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $7.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $73.00 to $74.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $73.00 to $74.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $41.00 to $43.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $6.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $23.00 to $17.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $142.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target raised by Roth Mkm from $140.00 to $153.00. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $160.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $190.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target raised by Guggenheim from $160.00 to $190.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $176.00 to $194.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $142.00 to $169.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $142.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $167.00 to $195.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $145.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $170.00 to $195.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $165.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $157.00 to $191.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $160.00 to $195.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $153.00 to $177.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its target price raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $49.00 to $54.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $122.00 to $125.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $345.00 to $320.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $69.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $65.00 to $60.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $82.00 to $74.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $72.00 to $65.00. TD Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $60.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $175.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $325.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $13.00 to $15.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $11.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) had its price target boosted by Northland Securities from $12.00 to $17.00. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $24.00 to $20.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $60.00 to $65.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $55.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

XPO (NYSE:XPO) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $132.00 to $137.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $21.00 to $22.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) had its target price lowered by HSBC Holdings plc from $66.80 to $51.30. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

