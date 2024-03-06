Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 6th (AAV, ACHC, ACMR, AGS, AKYA, APEI, APG, APGE, APLS, APLT)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, March 6th:

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price increased by TD Securities to C$12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $77.00 to $84.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR)

had its target price increased by Benchmark Co. from $35.00 to $38.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $12.00 to $13.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $12.00 to $13.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $6.00 to $15.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) had its price target boosted by Barrington Research from $8.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $37.00 to $75.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $78.00 to $79.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $4.00 to $12.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $18.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $73.00 to $88.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $27.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $35.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $25.00 to $36.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $24.00 to $33.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $28.00 to $35.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $29.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its target price increased by Guggenheim from $27.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $18.50 to $20.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $33.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $29.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum from $6.00 to $5.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) had its price target reduced by Roth Mkm from $4.00 to $3.50. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $11.00 to $10.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $74.00 to $73.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $33.00 to $34.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $23.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) had its price target increased by Roth Mkm from $22.00 to $25.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) had its price target boosted by Northland Securities from $27.00 to $28.00. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $104.00 to $100.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $4.00 to $3.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) had its target price cut by R. F. Lafferty from $4.00 to $3.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from $7.00 to $6.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its target price boosted by Argus from $225.00 to $245.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $25.00 to $27.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $5.00 to $4.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $8.50 to $6.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $7.00 to $5.75. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price target increased by Argus from $290.00 to $354.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $82.00 to $99.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $375.00 to $400.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $360.00 to $390.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $340.00 to $400.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target raised by HSBC Holdings plc from $411.00 to $412.00. HSBC Holdings plc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $375.00 to $400.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $300.00 to $400.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price raised by Guggenheim from $358.00 to $424.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $375.00 to $430.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $300.00 to $400.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $315.00 to $400.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $322.00 to $432.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $281.00 to $350.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $285.00 to $425.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $300.00 to $355.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $371.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $332.00 to $425.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $385.00 to $430.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $357.00 to $420.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price boosted by Macquarie from $285.00 to $370.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $330.00 to $400.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $340.00 to $400.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $320.00 to $400.00. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $255.00 to $405.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $360.00 to $400.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $350.00 to $400.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $10.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) had its price target increased by Lake Street Capital from $5.50 to $7.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $103.00 to $99.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $47.00 to $45.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $175.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT) had its target price increased by Benchmark Co. from $15.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $4.00 to $3.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $29.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $41.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 160 ($2.03) to GBX 150 ($1.90). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $15.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $200.00 to $230.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from $100.00 to $130.00. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $12.00 to $7.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from $200.00 to $345.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $225.00 to $236.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $7.00 to $6.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $17.00 to $23.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $24.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $22.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $23.00 to $29.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $9.00 to $8.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $23.00 to $26.00. TD Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $24.00 to $28.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $28.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $25.00 to $27.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $88.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $74.00 to $81.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) had its target price raised by Barrington Research from $128.00 to $133.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $115.00 to $122.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $15.00 to $17.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $16.00 to $18.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $20.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $13.00 to $15.00. Bank of America Co. currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $14.00 to $15.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its price target raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $17.00 to $19.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $21.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $15.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Knight Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $7.00 to $7.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $8.00 to $9.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $450.00 to $505.00. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $9.00 to $7.75. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $490.00 to $530.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $575.00 to $620.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $9.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) had its price target trimmed by Chardan Capital from $10.00 to $8.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $10.00 to $9.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $515.00 to $550.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $23.50 to $22.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $18.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price target cut by HSBC Holdings plc from $72.00 to $68.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $28.00 to $27.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $3.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $7.50 to $6.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $8.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $5.00 to $4.80. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $8.30 to $5.90. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $0.50 to $1.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $13.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) had its target price boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $16.00 to $18.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $110.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $68.00 to $98.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $37.00 to $40.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $20.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) had its price target reduced by Alliance Global Partners from $16.00 to $14.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $30.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $14.00 to $18.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $60.00 to $80.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $24.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $79.00 to $75.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $77.00 to $75.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $34.00 to $39.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $2.00 to $3.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $142.00 to $145.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price target boosted by Loop Capital from $150.00 to $170.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price target raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $135.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $145.00 to $162.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its target price increased by Guggenheim from $140.00 to $165.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $163.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $160.00 to $163.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $144.00 to $169.00. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $147.00 to $172.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $135.00 to $147.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $138.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $161.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $143.00 to $163.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $4.50 to $5.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $65.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $20.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $70.00 to $74.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $44.00 to $51.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $4.50 to $4.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $7.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $73.00 to $74.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $73.00 to $74.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $41.00 to $43.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $6.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $23.00 to $17.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $142.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target raised by Roth Mkm from $140.00 to $153.00. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $160.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $190.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target raised by Guggenheim from $160.00 to $190.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $176.00 to $194.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $142.00 to $169.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $142.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $167.00 to $195.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $145.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $170.00 to $195.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $165.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $157.00 to $191.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $160.00 to $195.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $153.00 to $177.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its target price raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $49.00 to $54.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $122.00 to $125.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $345.00 to $320.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $69.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $65.00 to $60.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $82.00 to $74.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $72.00 to $65.00. TD Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $60.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $175.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $325.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $13.00 to $15.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $11.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) had its price target boosted by Northland Securities from $12.00 to $17.00. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $24.00 to $20.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $60.00 to $65.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $55.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

XPO (NYSE:XPO) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $132.00 to $137.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $21.00 to $22.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) had its target price lowered by HSBC Holdings plc from $66.80 to $51.30. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

