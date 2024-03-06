Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Short Interest Update

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700,000 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the January 31st total of 4,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Everi Price Performance

Shares of EVRI traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,544,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,960. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $791.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 2.08. Everi has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $19.13.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.19). Everi had a return on equity of 42.93% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Everi will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Everi from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Everi in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Everi by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,178,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $80,902,000 after buying an additional 1,318,502 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the 1st quarter worth $17,158,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Everi during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,563,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 205.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,151,764 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,226,000 after buying an additional 775,012 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everi by 36.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,896,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,294,000 after buying an additional 772,860 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions.

Featured Stories

