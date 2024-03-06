Everscale Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $99.63 Million (EVER)

Everscale (EVER) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Everscale coin can now be bought for about $0.0508 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Everscale has a market capitalization of $99.63 million and approximately $137,249.85 worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Everscale has traded up 4.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Everscale Profile

Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,105,944,631 coins and its circulating supply is 1,960,851,874 coins. Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Everscale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everscale should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

