Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,056,631 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 1,238,776 shares.The stock last traded at $3.51 and had previously closed at $3.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Evolv Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Evolv Technologies in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Get Evolv Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Evolv Technologies

Evolv Technologies Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The stock has a market capitalization of $561.54 million, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.75.

In related news, CRO Anthony John Derosa sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 38,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,228.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Evolv Technologies news, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 79,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $397,648.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,073,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,388,921.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Anthony John Derosa sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $47,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 38,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,228.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 261,461 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,390 over the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolv Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,068,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,116 shares during the period. Key Colony Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 157.8% in the fourth quarter. Key Colony Management LLC now owns 2,781,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after buying an additional 1,702,928 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its position in Evolv Technologies by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 5,599,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,427,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Evolv Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $3,188,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Evolv Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,378,000. 52.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evolv Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evolv Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolv Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.