Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) Short Interest Update

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 512,100 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the January 31st total of 546,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Excelerate Energy during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 295.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 21.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EE has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Excelerate Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Excelerate Energy from $30.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Excelerate Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Excelerate Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Excelerate Energy Trading Up 2.2 %

Excelerate Energy stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.52. The company had a trading volume of 265,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,895. Excelerate Energy has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.41.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $240.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.31 million. As a group, analysts expect that Excelerate Energy will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Excelerate Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.71%.

Excelerate Energy Company Profile

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

