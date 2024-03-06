Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR) to Issue $1.30 Quarterly Dividend

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 1.30 per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.
Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Price Performance
OTCMKTS EXSR opened at $102.04 on Wednesday. Exchange Bank has a one year low of $81.50 and a one year high of $133.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.69.
Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Company Profile
