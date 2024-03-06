eXp World Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:EXPI)

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the technology company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

eXp World has a payout ratio of 50.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect eXp World to earn $0.08 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 250.0%.

Get eXp World alerts:

eXp World Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of eXp World stock opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. eXp World has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $25.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of eXp World from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of eXp World in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXPI

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jason Gesing sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $995,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,237,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,126,064.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 34.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eXp World

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in eXp World in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in eXp World by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in eXp World by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in eXp World in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in eXp World by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eXp World Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a technology platform that provides 24/7 access to collaboration tools, training, and social communities for real estate agents and employees.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.