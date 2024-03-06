FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) Short Interest Update

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,100 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the January 31st total of 67,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

FAT Brands Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of FAT traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.43. 9,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,025. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.88. FAT Brands has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $9.48.

FAT Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About FAT Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in FAT Brands by 124.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FAT Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in FAT Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FAT Brands by 144.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 29,376 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in FAT Brands by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. 6.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse / Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, and Twin Peaks.

