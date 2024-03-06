FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB) Shares Up 3.6%

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.35 and last traded at $7.35. 626 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 1,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.09.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.59 and a 200 day moving average of $6.33.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.70%.
FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse / Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, and Twin Peaks.
