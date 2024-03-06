FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB) Shares Up 3.6%

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.35 and last traded at $7.35. 626 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 1,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.09.

FAT Brands Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.59 and a 200 day moving average of $6.33.

FAT Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FAT Brands

FAT Brands Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of FAT Brands by 81.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of FAT Brands by 281.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FAT Brands by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse / Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, and Twin Peaks.

