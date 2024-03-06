Fidelity Emerging Markets (LON:FEML) Sets New 12-Month High at $654.00

Fidelity Emerging Markets (LON:FEML – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 654 ($8.30) and last traded at GBX 639.04 ($8.11), with a volume of 27779 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 646.20 ($8.20).

Fidelity Emerging Markets Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £596.80 million, a P/E ratio of 5,037.69 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 620.81 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 603.19.

About Fidelity Emerging Markets

Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Genesis Asset Managers, LLP. The fund is managed by Genesis Investment Management, LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging countries across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

