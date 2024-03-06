First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Short Interest Up 9.9% in February

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the January 31st total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

First Industrial Realty Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of FR stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.31. 1,131,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,833. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $40.44 and a 1-year high of $55.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.02.

First Industrial Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 61.84%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1,004.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.56.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

