First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Short Interest Up 10.2% in February

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,460,000 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the January 31st total of 18,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Majestic Silver

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AG. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,631,966 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $152,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,150 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 12.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 442,418 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 49,853 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 5.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 129,488 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 6,967 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 32.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,831 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 471.2% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 155,657 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 128,405 shares during the last quarter. 31.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AG shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on First Majestic Silver from $12.00 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Majestic Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

First Majestic Silver stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.10. 6,713,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,264,615. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $8.07. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 23.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $136.95 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0048 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.17%.

About First Majestic Silver

(Get Free Report)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.