First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 447,500 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the January 31st total of 400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 242,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

First Merchants Stock Performance

First Merchants stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.71. The stock had a trading volume of 502,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,916. First Merchants has a 1 year low of $24.52 and a 1 year high of $40.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.07.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $156.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.50 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 10.97%. As a group, analysts predict that First Merchants will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

First Merchants Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FRME shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on First Merchants from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded First Merchants from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Insider Activity at First Merchants

In other First Merchants news, Director Michael C. Rechin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $370,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,180,149.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Michael C. Rechin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $370,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,180,149.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $105,911.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,401.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Merchants

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in First Merchants by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 7.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 35.0% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 16.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans. It also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

