First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,000 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the January 31st total of 204,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

First Mid Bancshares Trading Up 1.1 %

First Mid Bancshares stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.89. The stock had a trading volume of 51,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,939. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.86. First Mid Bancshares has a 12 month low of $21.77 and a 12 month high of $35.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.16.

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $79.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Mid Bancshares will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

First Mid Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 29.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FMBH shares. Stephens decreased their price target on First Mid Bancshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Mid Bancshares

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Mid Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 294,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,213,000 after purchasing an additional 16,388 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 428.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 28,122 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,206,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,827,000 after buying an additional 166,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 100,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the period. 38.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.