First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the January 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Shares of FCEF stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.25. The company had a trading volume of 8,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,120. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.56 million, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.94 and its 200 day moving average is $19.22. First Trust Income Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $20.61.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%.
The First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds closed-end funds to get exposure to US and non-US equity, fixed income securities, and commodities. The fund’s primary objective is to provide current income.
