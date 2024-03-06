First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the January 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of FCEF stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.25. The company had a trading volume of 8,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,120. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.56 million, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.94 and its 200 day moving average is $19.22. First Trust Income Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $20.61.

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Income Opportunities ETF

About First Trust Income Opportunities ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 35.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 53.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds closed-end funds to get exposure to US and non-US equity, fixed income securities, and commodities. The fund’s primary objective is to provide current income.

