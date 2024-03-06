First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $28.33

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.33 and last traded at $28.33, with a volume of 31026 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.12.

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.9% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,257,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,940,000 after buying an additional 63,662 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 6.3% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 134.0% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 193,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after buying an additional 110,621 shares during the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.6% during the second quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 68,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth about $293,000.

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in North American energy infrastructure MLPs and LLCs. EMLP was launched on Jun 21, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

