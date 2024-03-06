First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Stock Price Down 0.6%

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $90.74 and last traded at $90.85. Approximately 14,107 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 36,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.37.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $877.85 million, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.71.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.4077 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000.

The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

