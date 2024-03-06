First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Stock Price Down 0.6%

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $90.74 and last traded at $90.85. Approximately 14,107 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 36,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.37.
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
The company has a market capitalization of $877.85 million, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.71.
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.4077 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
About First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- How to Use Options Collars to Hedge Your Stock Gains
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Palantir Stock Spikes 6% on U.S. Army TITAN Contract
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- AeroVironment Stock Rockets To New High: Price Could Double Again
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.