First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2024

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYXGet Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $90.74 and last traded at $90.85. Approximately 14,107 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 36,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.37.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $877.85 million, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.71.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.4077 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000.

About First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.