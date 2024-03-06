Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Sets New 12-Month High at $30.85

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.85 and last traded at $30.75, with a volume of 903516 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Flex in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Flex Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.23.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 2.56%. Equities research analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 13,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $382,763.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,531,944.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $2,064,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,460,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 13,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $382,763.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 161,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,531,944.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flex

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Flex during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Flex during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Flex by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Flex by 276.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

