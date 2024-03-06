Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CEO Sells $786,840.60 in Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Massaro sold 28,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $786,840.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,743,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,584,773.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Flywire Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLYW traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,715,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,820. Flywire Co. has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -296.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. Flywire had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $100.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Flywire during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Flywire by 457.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Flywire in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Flywire in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Flywire during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Flywire from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Flywire from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Flywire from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.73.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

