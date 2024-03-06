Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) COO Rob Orgel Sells 17,150 Shares

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) COO Rob Orgel sold 17,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $468,195.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 468,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,784,180.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Flywire Trading Down 0.8 %

Flywire stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,715,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,820. Flywire Co. has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $35.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -296.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.55 and its 200 day moving average is $25.73.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $100.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FLYW. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Flywire from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Flywire from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Flywire from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flywire

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Flywire during the third quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Flywire by 457.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Flywire during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Flywire in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

