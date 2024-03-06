Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) General Counsel Sells $129,129.00 in Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 4,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $129,129.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 214,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,860,709.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Flywire Stock Performance

Flywire stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,715,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,820. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -296.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.06. Flywire Co. has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $35.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.73.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. Flywire had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $100.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on FLYW. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Flywire from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Flywire from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 327,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,173,000 after buying an additional 15,183 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 364,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,308,000 after buying an additional 21,652 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 176.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 173,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after buying an additional 110,391 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,551,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 447.6% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 56,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 45,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

