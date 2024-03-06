Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) General Counsel Sells $129,129.00 in Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 4,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $129,129.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 214,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,860,709.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Flywire stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,715,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,820. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -296.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.06. Flywire Co. has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $35.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.73.
Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. Flywire had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $100.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 327,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,173,000 after buying an additional 15,183 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 364,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,308,000 after buying an additional 21,652 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 176.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 173,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after buying an additional 110,391 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,551,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 447.6% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 56,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 45,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.
Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.
