FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $28.40

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.40 and last traded at $28.59, with a volume of 1858880 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FOXA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on FOX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research raised FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.45.

Get FOX alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FOXA

FOX Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.69. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.78.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. FOX had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. FOX’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

FOX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Institutional Trading of FOX

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of FOX by 3.8% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 3.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of FOX by 273.1% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 49,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 36,038 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of FOX by 153.6% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 28,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 16,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 36.5% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FOX

(Get Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.