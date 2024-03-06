Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR) Trading Up 0.9%

Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.85 and last traded at $22.81. Approximately 44,537 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 90,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.61.

Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.21. The company has a market cap of $341.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 559.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 317,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 268,907 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,328,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 410.3% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 67,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 53,918 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,116,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 17,002 shares during the period.

Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (FLKR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE South Korea RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap South Korean companies. FLKR was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

