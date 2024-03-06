Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $52.30

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.30 and last traded at $52.22, with a volume of 92835 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.28.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.41.

Institutional Trading of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

