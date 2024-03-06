FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.66

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.66 and traded as high as $3.06. FreightCar America shares last traded at $2.94, with a volume of 35,893 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FreightCar America in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

FreightCar America Price Performance

Insider Activity

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.67. The company has a market cap of $54.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.91.

In other FreightCar America news, major shareholder Benavides Alejandro Gil bought 21,400 shares of FreightCar America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $52,216.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FreightCar America

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 20.9% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 15,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 12.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares in the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

Further Reading

