FSA Wealth Management LLC Has $36.50 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

FSA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 20.4% of FSA Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. FSA Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $36,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,141,000 after buying an additional 100,236 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,587,000 after buying an additional 136,345 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,154,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,529,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

IWD traded up $1.00 on Wednesday, reaching $173.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,162,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,007. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $173.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.68 and a 200-day moving average of $159.09. The company has a market capitalization of $55.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.