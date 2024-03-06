FSA Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

FSA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 0.8% of FSA Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. FSA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 119,230.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,572,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,539,000 after purchasing an additional 10,563,788 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,711 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,689,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908,686 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1,745.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,711,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 828.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,411,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043,989 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.67. 28,954,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,346,876. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.34. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $74.90.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.2023 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

